More than 67% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID

Maine (WABI) - 6,511 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Sunday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 1,542 are booster shots.

67.42% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday.

1,824,840 total doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Maine to date.

