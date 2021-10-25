Advertisement

More than 67% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID

62% of Mainers receiving initial dose of vaccine
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - 6,511 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Sunday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 1,542 are booster shots.

67.42% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday.

1,824,840 total doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Maine to date.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate creates conflict with defiant workers
Authorities found what they believe to be the body of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis buried under soil...
Body of 5-year-old NH boy believed found days after mother, boyfriend arrested

Latest News

The ticks can carry diseases, such as Lyme disease, and are often found in wooded and leafy...
Maine warns of ticks amid record year for babesiosis
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash
Portland standoff ends with man in custody after hours of negotiations
Portland standoff ends with man in custody after hours of negotiations