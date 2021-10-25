More Rain & Strong Winds Tuesday Into Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers across the region are slowly coming to an end and will diminish overnight. Clouds will remain and lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

High pressure will remain to our north for the next few days. This high will help to keep an area of low pressure just to our south. It will also help to keep areas north of Dover-Foxcroft dry for the next several days. Low pressure moving out of the Ohio River Valley will merge will another low pressure system off the coast of the Carolinas early Tuesday morning. As the low lifts northwards, rain will spread into parts of southern New England as well as coastal areas of Maine. Rain will continue for these locations through Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals along the coast will average around 1-2″ and will taper off quickly as you go inland, the Bangor area could pick up about 0.50″.

Heaviest rain expected along the coast where on average 1-2" will be possible. (WABI)

The high to our north & the low to our south will help to generate a tight pressure gradient that will produce strong northeasterly wind gusts especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Winds will steadily pick up Tuesday afternoon with some gusts near 30 mph (strongest closest to the coast). Strongest wind gust will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along the coast as gusts could exceed 40 mph. The farther inland you go, winds will taper off. The Bangor areas can expect wind gusts close to 30 mph. Winds die down Wednesday afternoon.

Strong northeasterly winds expected late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The strongest gusts will be along the coast and could exceed 40 mph. (WABI)

Highs for the rest of the week will remain pretty seasonable staying in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will try to warm up slightly by the latter half of the weekend.

Conditions will stay dry Wednesday afternoon through Friday before another low pressure system will move in. This low will bring rain chances late Friday night through Sunday.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, overcast skies with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds out of the NE around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Areas of rain especially along the coast. Farther inland expect scattered showers and overcast skies. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s and winds will pick up by the afternoon, NE winds around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues into the morning along with strong winds especially near the coast. Gusts could be around 40 mph. Winds will back off by the afternoon and skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of showers with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

