MDI YMCA to hold first “Trunk-or-Treat”

The YMCA is inviting people in the community to reserve a space for their car and hand out candy from their decorated trunks to trick-or-treaters.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI YMCA is holding its first ever Trunk-or-Treat on Friday.

The YMCA is inviting people in the community to reserve a space for their car and hand out candy from their decorated trunks to trick-or-treaters. There will also be a costume contest and other games and prizes.

It’s an effort for the “Y” to celebrate Halloween with the community and to return to some normalcy after the Y cancelled all of its Halloween events last year because of the pandemic.

”Kids need to keep their routine and remember that they’re supported,” said MDI YMCA Child Care Director Taylor Walls. “Halloween is a big deal for kids, and so, they need to remember that each year, it’s something they need to look forward to.”

To reserve a space for your car at the MDI YMCA for Friday’s Trunk-or-Treat, send an email to childcare@mdiymca.org.

