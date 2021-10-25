Maine warns of ticks amid record year for babesiosis

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Health authorities in Maine are warning residents of a second peak in tick activity in the state this fall.

Many people associate deer ticks with summer.

However, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said they peak again from late September to November.

The ticks can carry diseases, such as Lyme disease, and are often found in wooded and leafy areas.

Maine CDC said it has recorded more than 1,000 cases of Lyme disease through Oct. 12.

The state was also experiencing a record high year for babesiosis, another tick-borne disease.

