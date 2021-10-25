Maine senators join push to prevent military suicide

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a push to try to prevent suicide among members of the military.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said they’re helping introduce the Save Our Servicemembers Act, which is also called the SOS Act.

The senators said military suicides increased by 15% last year.

The senators say the proposal would direct the Pentagon to evaluate the effectiveness of its suicide prevention efforts.

