Advertisement

Maine senators join push to prevent military suicide

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a push to try to prevent suicide among members of the military.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said they’re helping introduce the Save Our Servicemembers Act, which is also called the SOS Act.

The senators said military suicides increased by 15% last year.

The senators say the proposal would direct the Pentagon to evaluate the effectiveness of its suicide prevention efforts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate creates conflict with defiant workers
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce

Latest News

Education officials say about 8K students still homeschooled
Education officials say about 8K Maine students still homeschooled
UMS to mail disenrollment letters to some students this week
UMS to mail disenrollment letters to some students this week
UMS to mail disenrollment letters to some students this week
(Source: Image bank)
Maine senators join push to prevent military suicide