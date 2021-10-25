Maine asks fall decorators not to use invasive plants

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine forestry officials are asking residents who want to decorate for the fall to be on the lookout for common invasive plants.

The Maine Department of Agricultural, Conservation and Forestry says the plants are sometimes used in wreaths and garlands and other decorations.

State law prohibits the import or sale of invasive plants in any form.

The forestry department said the most common invasive plants in the decorations are Asiatic bittersweet and multiflora rose.

