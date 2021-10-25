House in Prentiss destroyed by fire

PRENTISS, Maine (WABI) - One person was able to escape Monday morning from a burning house in Prentiss.

Officials say by the time crews got to the scene on Marigold Court, the home was up in flames and had already collapsed.

We’re told a dog died in the fire.

Multiple departments cleared the scene around 5:30 Monday morning.

No word yet on how the fire started.

