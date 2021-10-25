Advertisement

House in Prentiss destroyed by fire

Multiple departments cleared the scene around 5:30 Monday morning.
House Fire in Prentiss
House Fire in Prentiss(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS, Maine (WABI) - One person was able to escape Monday morning from a burning house in Prentiss.

Officials say by the time crews got to the scene on Marigold Court, the home was up in flames and had already collapsed.

We’re told a dog died in the fire.

Multiple departments cleared the scene around 5:30 Monday morning.

No word yet on how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate creates conflict with defiant workers

Latest News

Gov. Mills speaks at a press conference Monday in Augusta
Gov. Mills announces $14 million plan to strengthen health care workforce
Amanda Miclon suffered life long injuries due to what she describes as a horrific attack by her...
A Survivor’s Story- Part Two
Amanda Miclon suffered life long injuries due to what she describes as a horrific attack by her...
A Survivor’s Story- Part One
The Grand warns that the Terror Trail is not recommended for children.
The Grand’s ‘Trail of Terror” back for a fourth year