The Grand’s ‘Trail of Terror” back for a fourth year

The Grand warns that the Terror Trail is not recommended for children.
The Grand warns that the Terror Trail is not recommended for children.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand in Ellsworth is getting ready to take people who are brave enough through its “Terror Trail” at the Black House behind Woodlawn Museum this weekend.

The guided tour through the Terror Trail is in its fourth year. Tickets are eight dollars and time slots to walk the trail are by reservation.

The Grand warns that because of extensive use of fog, loud and ominous sounds, and scenes of blood and gore, the Terror Trail is not recommended for children.

“This is a pretty scary thing. We’ve had people who have left before they go through the whole thing. It’s happened a lot. We’ve had people not make it to the bathroom in time, so it’s not really for kids. We’ve had kids try, and usually they can’t make it through.”>

The Grand asks that you purchase tickets for the Trail of Terror online ahead of time by visiting grandonline.org.

