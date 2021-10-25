Advertisement

Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce

The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing 12% of net job losses in Maine
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing 12% of net job losses in Maine.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills will unveil new initiatives Monday designed to encourage people to pursue health care jobs in Maine and to strengthen the state’s health care workforce. Mills says the plan includes new programs that make it more affordable for people to become health care professionals and then easier to advance in their careers once they do.

The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing 12% of net job losses in Maine.

The announcement of the plan will be made at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. As of Monday morning, MaineGeneral Health said it had 453 job openings with 4,500-plus employees.

Many hospitals and medical facilities in Maine are dealing with staffing shortages and some have been forced to curtail certain services, including Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Maine’s COVD-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers took effect on Oct. 1, though the state has said it will not enforce the mandate until Oct. 28, which is this Thursday.

On Oct. 19, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the mandate. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate creates conflict with defiant workers
Authorities found what they believe to be the body of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis buried under soil...
Body of 5-year-old NH boy believed found days after mother, boyfriend arrested

Latest News

The ticks can carry diseases, such as Lyme disease, and are often found in wooded and leafy...
Maine warns of ticks amid record year for babesiosis
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash
Portland standoff ends with man in custody after hours of negotiations
Portland standoff ends with man in custody after hours of negotiations
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash