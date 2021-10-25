Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills will unveil new initiatives Monday designed to encourage people to pursue health care jobs in Maine and to strengthen the state’s health care workforce. Mills says the plan includes new programs that make it more affordable for people to become health care professionals and then easier to advance in their careers once they do.

The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing 12% of net job losses in Maine.

The announcement of the plan will be made at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. As of Monday morning, MaineGeneral Health said it had 453 job openings with 4,500-plus employees.

Many hospitals and medical facilities in Maine are dealing with staffing shortages and some have been forced to curtail certain services, including Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Maine’s COVD-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers took effect on Oct. 1, though the state has said it will not enforce the mandate until Oct. 28, which is this Thursday.

On Oct. 19, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the mandate. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate.

