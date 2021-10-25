Advertisement

Ellsworth City Hall to close until after Halloween due to COVID cases

The city made the announcement on its facebook page.
The city made the announcement on its facebook page.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth City Hall will be closed until Monday, November 1st.

The City announced on its Facebook page the closure is due to multiple staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Emergency services and departments located outside of City Hall will be operating as usual.

Monday’s Board of Appeals meeting has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate creates conflict with defiant workers

Latest News

Amanda Miclon suffered life long injuries due to what she describes as a horrific attack by her...
A Survivor’s Story- Part Two
Amanda Miclon suffered life long injuries due to what she describes as a horrific attack by her...
A Survivor’s Story- Part One
The Grand warns that the Terror Trail is not recommended for children.
The Grand’s ‘Trail of Terror” back for a fourth year
The YMCA is inviting people in the community to reserve a space for their car and hand out...
MDI YMCA to hold first “Trunk-or-Treat”