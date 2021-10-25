Ellsworth City Hall to close until after Halloween due to COVID cases
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth City Hall will be closed until Monday, November 1st.
The City announced on its Facebook page the closure is due to multiple staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Emergency services and departments located outside of City Hall will be operating as usual.
Monday’s Board of Appeals meeting has been postponed.
