Downtown Bangor set to get 'Hopeful' piece of artwork

The artwork will be displayed on the side of the McClure building on Main Street.
Hopeful artwork coming to downtown Bangor.
Hopeful artwork coming to downtown Bangor.(United Way of Eastern Maine)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new piece of artwork is making its way to downtown Bangor.

The artwork titled “Hopeful” by Charlie Hewitt will be donated by the United Way of Eastern Maine and is awaiting final approval from the Bangor City Council.

Hewitt is a Maine artist who has already installed a few of his ‘Hopeful’ pieces around the state.

United Way of Eastern Maine and their partners in the community were able to raise the funds for the project, it’s installation, and overall maintenance.

President and CEO Shirar Patterson says she hopes the 25 foot-long illuminated piece of art will be a symbol of hope and inspiration.

”Charlie has said to us and many others people that Hopeful is not a gift, hopeful is a challenge. Charlie was seeing things around him that were challenging and really wanted to create this piece of artwork to represent vibrancy and hope and just really moving forward. We are thrilled to have the ability to bring this piece of art to Bangor,” Patterson said.

The artwork will be displayed on the side of the McClure building on Main Street.

Patterson says after the project is approved and the artwork is completed, they are expecting to have it on display toward the end of November or early December.

