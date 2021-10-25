Advertisement

Belfast police recover body found in water near footbridge

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police recovered a body Monday in the water by some boats near the city footbridge.

It comes a week after police starting asking for the public’s help to find a local woman who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month.

Police say employees of the Front Street Shipyard first spotted the body about 2:50 p.m. Monday.

State police and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified. The body was taken to Augusta for an autopsy.

Belfast police say they don’t know if is that of 40-year-old Joy MacDonald. She hasn’t been in contact with her family since September 9th.

Police say her white Nissan was located on Pierce Street in Belfast near the footbridge.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can contact police at 338-2040.

Joy MacDonald
Joy MacDonald(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate creates conflict with defiant workers

Latest News

Amanda Miclon suffered life long injuries due to what she describes as a horrific attack by her...
A Survivor’s Story- Part Two
Amanda Miclon suffered life long injuries due to what she describes as a horrific attack by her...
A Survivor’s Story- Part One
The Grand warns that the Terror Trail is not recommended for children.
The Grand’s ‘Trail of Terror” back for a fourth year
The YMCA is inviting people in the community to reserve a space for their car and hand out...
MDI YMCA to hold first “Trunk-or-Treat”