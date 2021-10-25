Belfast police recover body found in water near footbridge

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police recovered a body Monday in the water by some boats near the city footbridge.

It comes a week after police starting asking for the public’s help to find a local woman who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month.

Police say employees of the Front Street Shipyard first spotted the body about 2:50 p.m. Monday.

State police and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified. The body was taken to Augusta for an autopsy.

Belfast police say they don’t know if is that of 40-year-old Joy MacDonald. She hasn’t been in contact with her family since September 9th.

Police say her white Nissan was located on Pierce Street in Belfast near the footbridge.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can contact police at 338-2040.

Joy MacDonald (WABI)

