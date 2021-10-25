Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society hosting week-long adoption event

Director of Development Kathryn Ravenscraft says these events are great to help give more animals a forever home.
Bangor Humane Society partnering with ASPCA, Quirk Subaru for adoption event this week
Bangor Humane Society partnering with ASPCA, Quirk Subaru for adoption event this week
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, this week could be the perfect time to do it.

The Bangor Humane Society is partnering with the ASPCA and Quirk Subaru for an adoption event this week.

Throughout the week there will be discounted fees for adoptions while Quirk Subaru is asking folks to help fill an Outback with pet supplies.

Director of Development Kathryn Ravenscraft says these events are great to help give more animals a forever home.

”We know what the benefits are of having a pet, and especially during this time. We’re not out of the pandemic yet and everyone needs a little stress relief and a little bit of a snuggle and we want to make adoption accessible to everyone.”

The week ends Saturday with a pet portrait event at the Bangor Humane Society where people can get goody bags, and free engraved pet ID tags.

Ravenscraft recommends filling out an adoption application if you are interested so they can better match you if an animal is available.

For more information you can visit this Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Justin Paetow, who works in the tin shop at Bath Iron Works, demonstrates against COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate creates conflict with defiant workers

Latest News

Hopeful artwork coming to downtown Bangor.
Downtown Bangor set to get ‘Hopeful’ piece of artwork
Scarin Aaron's Haunted Yard
Halloween display in Belgrade shows off creative side of the holiday
HDSA Maine Team Hope Walk
Dozens gather for Team Hope Walk, raise awareness for Huntington’s disease
1,502 new doses were administered.
65.97% of Maine’s population fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says