Bangor Humane Society hosting week-long adoption event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, this week could be the perfect time to do it.

The Bangor Humane Society is partnering with the ASPCA and Quirk Subaru for an adoption event this week.

Throughout the week there will be discounted fees for adoptions while Quirk Subaru is asking folks to help fill an Outback with pet supplies.

Director of Development Kathryn Ravenscraft says these events are great to help give more animals a forever home.

”We know what the benefits are of having a pet, and especially during this time. We’re not out of the pandemic yet and everyone needs a little stress relief and a little bit of a snuggle and we want to make adoption accessible to everyone.”

The week ends Saturday with a pet portrait event at the Bangor Humane Society where people can get goody bags, and free engraved pet ID tags.

Ravenscraft recommends filling out an adoption application if you are interested so they can better match you if an animal is available.

For more information you can visit this Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.