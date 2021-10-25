Augusta Police investigating a robbery at Big Apple

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Police Department is asking for help investigating a robbery that occurred early this morning.

Police say this morning around 3:40 a.m., an unidentified female entered the Big Apple on Stone Street and demanded money.

She then fled the scene before police could arrive.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately five feet four inches wearing a black top, dark mask, and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the person, you are asked to call the Augusta Police Department’s criminal investigations bureau at 207-626-2370 extension 3435.

