Sunny today, rain moves in tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in today and bring mostly sunny conditions with seasonable temperatures to the Bangor region and south. More clouds will hang around northern Maine today. It will also be a little breezy with west-northwest wind gusting to 25 mph. Clouds will slowly build in tonight, so it won’t be as chilly as last night, but still many places will drop into the 30s once again.

Rain will move into the region mid-morning on Monday as a low begins to move in from the Midwest. Heavier rain will move in on Tuesday as the low tracks northeast. Winds will also increase and could gust to 30 mph at times out of the northeast. More showers are possible Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Another low pressure system will approach on Friday and will likely bring another round of rain into the weekend.

Over the next seven days, the Bangor region could pick up around 2-3″ of rain. Heavier amounts are likely farther south with lesser amounts farther north.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 46-55°. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 34-44°. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy. Highs 43-50°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain that could be heavy at times. Highs in 50s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High in the 50s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers in the morning then partly cloudy, Highs in the 50s. North-northeast wind 5-15 mph.

