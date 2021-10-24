“Pumpkins in the Park” to be held virtually again this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the second year in a row, UCP of Maine’s “Pumpkins in the Park” has gone Digital.

The week long, virtual event kicked off Friday, and will continue this coming week, through October 30th. Traditionally, it’s UCP of Maine’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We’ve traditionally over the last couple of years held it at the Anah Shrine in Bangor,” said UCP of Maine’s Marketing & Community Relations Manager Andrew Lohman. “Where kids go around and trick-or-treat from booth to booth, that’s decorated to the theme that we have each year.”

Like many events last year, UCP of Maine held a virtual version of Pumpkins in the Park because of the pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution decided to go virtual again this year. That means Pumpkins in the Park will go from a one-night fundraiser to a week-long event, with a full calendar of digital things to do.

“We’re going to do a candy appreciation day, where you take a photo of your favorite candy,” Lohman said. “There’s going to be a storybook reading by the Briar Patch. We have a costume contest. We’re also going to have a Halloween decorating contest, and a pumpkin carving contest.”

Lohman said going virtual means it’s also free to participate.

“Our sponsors for the event are absolutely wonderful. Each day is sponsored by a different business, and that’s actually how we’re making money off the event this year, as opposed to people attending the event in person and paying a fee to enter.”

Those sponsorships for the Virtual Pumpkins in the Park fundraiser are vital to funding UCP of Maine programs that support needs of children and adults with physical and intellectual needs in the community.

“We offer the Bridges Early Childhood Education Program, which just implemented a K-through-2 program outside of pre-school,” said Lohman. “We also offer Adult Case Management. We offer the Elizabeth Levinson Center 24-hour Intermediate Care Facility. We are currently expanding our out-patient mental health services for children and adults, and are currently seeking referrals for adults in that program specifically.”

UCP of Maine is accepting donations in the spirit of Pumpkins in the Park.

To donate, or for more information and a full list of events for the upcoming week, visit ucpofmaine.org.

