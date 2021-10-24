Advertisement

Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash

Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.(Angela Luna)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) -Police say five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.

Around noon Sunday police responded to a crash in the area of St. Albans Road and Pleasant Vale Road.

They say five people in the car all suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Two of them were taken by lifeflight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Their current conditions are unknown.

The road was closed down for much of the afternoon but has since been re-opened.

The crash is still under investigation.

