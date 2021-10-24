Advertisement

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

A TV news crew tapes a report at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M....
A TV news crew tapes a report at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities were investigating. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)(Andres Leighton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, seven camera crew members for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns. Disputes in the production of the Western film “Rust” began almost from the start in early October. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed hours after the crew walked off. Court records state that Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer with a gun that a crew member had assured the actor didn’t carry live rounds.

