4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows seven more COVID-19 related deaths and 585 new cases since Friday.

The Maine CDC does not construct case investigations on the weekend.

Two deaths each come from Penobscot and Oxford Counties, and one each from Cumberland, Kennebec and York Counties.

Penobscot County shows 64 new cases, 44 in Kennebec, 31 in Somerset, 18 in Waldo and 13 in Washington counties.

Meanwhile, 4,000 new coronavirus vaccines were administered.

Of those, 1,227 are booster shots.

At last check, there were 197 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

71 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

