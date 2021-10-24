4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows seven more COVID-19 related deaths and 585 new cases since Friday.

The Maine CDC does not construct case investigations on the weekend.

Two deaths each come from Penobscot and Oxford Counties, and one each from Cumberland, Kennebec and York Counties.

Penobscot County shows 64 new cases, 44 in Kennebec, 31 in Somerset, 18 in Waldo and 13 in Washington counties.

Meanwhile, 4,000 new coronavirus vaccines were administered.

Of those, 1,227 are booster shots.

At last check, there were 197 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

71 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.