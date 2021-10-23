Advertisement

Westbrook Rotary Club teams up with Sea Bags Maine to raise money for domestic violence victims

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WABI) - The Westbrook Rotary Club is teaming up with Sea Bags Maine in Portland to raise money for domestic violence victims.

The rotary club is selling a custom Sea Bag tote for $225. All proceeds go to Through These Doors, a resource center for domestic abuse survivors and offers education, prevention and intervention services.

Andrew Turcotte, who is Westbrook’s Fire Chief and also serves as the Rotary Club’s president, says the money is crucial to maintaining these programs.

“If it was just a Sea Bag and those funds were not supporting a nonprofit, an entity that does such good work, I would say maybe it’s not worth it, but where we have the ability to partner with Sea Bags and Through These Doors (and) it is a worthwhile investment,” Turcotte said.

Tap here for a link to place an order.

The rotary club has already sold 20 bags. They hope to sell 50, which would raise $11,250 for the organization.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
Total coronavirus cases in Maine top 100,000
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing

Latest News

The "Furry Friends Food Bank" is open from 9-12 Saturday.
EAAA, Bangor Police hosting pet food drive
The contaminated crabmeat came from Hardie's Crabmeat in Deer Isle.
Maine CDC investigating salmonella outbreak from Deer Isle crabmeat
Mostly cloudy and cooler on Saturday
John Hiatt
Penobscot County Treasurer formally charged for having child porn