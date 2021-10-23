Therapeutic horse ranch in Orrington hosting fundraising event Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A therapeutic horse ranch in Orrington is looking for support from the community as they keep helping clients.

Reigning Hope Ranch serves people of all ages struggling with physical and emotional challenges.

They’re holding a fundraiser on Saturday to help cover the costs of programming and maintenance at the ranch.

This is the first event open to the community.

There will be live music, raffles, a candy hunt and much more.

The owners say this event will hopefully give the community a chance to see what they’re all about and have some fun at the same time.

“We are Really hoping for a huge turnout well you want this place to be packed. It’s just a fun, safe Family Fun Day with a great cause behind it.

“So I feel like you can bring your family out, have a wonderful afternoon and a safe environment, get to see what we’re all about.”

“We’ll have tons of stuff for the kids to do learn a little bit about us and hopefully take a piece of us back home and, and share it with those that we might be able to help.”

The Fall Harvest Fundraiser is Sunday.

It’s at 305 Center Drive in Orrington, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Adults are $10, kids ages 4-15 are $5, and families with 6 or more are $40.

100% of the money raised will go to support the ranch.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.