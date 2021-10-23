Pope Memorial Humane Society fundraises for local pet owners

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - With a local animal shelter loaded to the gils with pet supplies, the owners took this weekend as a chance to fundraise and help out local pet owners.

The Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston says they have rooms full of dog and cat crates, as well as other pet supplies.

Some of it has come from generous donations in the past, while others come from pet transfers from euthanasia shelters in the south.

While the shelter houses more than 400 animals currently, even they say they have too many of these crates then they know what to do with.

So they figured they would sell them cheap today at a yard sale outside the shelter.

So they can trade away their pet supplies they have too much of to help fund the care that their animals need.

”If you need a new car crate, or dog crate, or bird cage, or light fixture, or beanie babies. Whatever it may be, there’s a good chance we’re going to have it for sale on Saturday. If people are out there and bringing your cat or dog to the vet in a cardboard carrier, maybe swing by? And you can pick up a really cheap and great quality dog or cat carrier for $5,” said Kasey Bielecki, manager of the Pope Memorial Humane Society.

They added that folks are welcome to reach out to the shelter even after Saturday’s event to see if they have any of those crates left.

