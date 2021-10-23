Advertisement

Plane transporting emergency patient crashes on Vinalhaven airstrip

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Knox Country Courier Gazette reports that an airplane transporting an emergency patient and a Vinalhaven EMT crashed Friday evening, October 22, at around 5 p.m. The plane was attempting takeoff from the Vinalhaven airstrip at the time of the crash.

Vinalhaven Fire and EMS personnel, along with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, were still on the scene from the original emergency call. They managed to assist both passengers and pilot to safety.

Additional fire personnel were called to the scene and were able to minimize any leaks from the plane’s fuel tank, and additional EMS personnel assessed the pilot and EMT involved in the crash. The pilot and EMT were released with minor injuries.

An additional EMT from South Thomaston’s ambulance service was transported to the scene by Penobscot Island Air. By 7 p.m., the emergency patient was transported to the Knox County Airport in Owls Head, where the patient was taken to a hospital.

Marc Candage, Vinalhaven Fire Chief, was on scene from the original emergency call.

“We are grateful that the patient, our crew member, and the pilot are okay following this accident,” Candage told the Courier Gazette. “At the end of the day, responding crew and bystanders acted quickly, we treated those involved, and we were able to see our patient get transported to definitive care.”

Investigation into the cause of the plane crash is ongoing. No additional details are currently available.

