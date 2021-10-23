Advertisement

Owner of New England ski resorts adds another in Maine

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) - The owner of several ski resorts in New England has added another in Maine’s Shawnee Peak. The Portland Press Herald reports Michigan-based Boyne Resorts announced the acquisition of the Bridgton ski area on Friday. The company also owns Sunday River and Sugarloaf in the state, and Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire. The terms of the transaction were not made public.

