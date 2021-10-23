Owner of New England ski resorts adds another in Maine

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) - The owner of several ski resorts in New England has added another in Maine’s Shawnee Peak. The Portland Press Herald reports Michigan-based Boyne Resorts announced the acquisition of the Bridgton ski area on Friday. The company also owns Sunday River and Sugarloaf in the state, and Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire. The terms of the transaction were not made public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.