New smoothie and salad shop ‘Little Gem’ makes it’s way to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new business in Bangor is offering hungry customers something healthier to eat.

Little Gem is located in the same store as Mainely Supplements on Bangor Mall Boulevard.

That’s right next to Hannaford.

Owner Maggie Bauman says when she moved to the area recently she noticed a lack of healthier eating options.

She decided she wanted to give the community some more choices and Little Gem was born.

“We focus on salads that are vegan and gluten free friendly, just as an option,” said Owner Maggie Bauman. “And our smoothies as well and we’d like to use all real fruits and vegetables as local as possible, keep it super fresh .”

The shop is open Tuesday thru Saturday 10 am to 2 pm.

You can find out more about the menu by going to the Facebook page, Little Gem.

