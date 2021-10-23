Advertisement

New Gloucester woman injured after losing control of her car and hitting a tree

Maine State Police say a New Gloucester woman is in the hospital after a serious crash this...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say a New Gloucester woman is in the hospital after a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

50-year-old Tasha Dostie was traveling along Snow Hill Road in New Gloucester before her vehicle left the roadway.

Her war went into a sideways spin and struck a tree.

The New Gloucester Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to extricate Dostie from her car.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say through their investigation that speed was clearly a factor in the crash.

