New Gloucester woman injured after losing control of her car and hitting a tree

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say a New Gloucester woman is in the hospital after a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

50-year-old Tasha Dostie was traveling along Snow Hill Road in New Gloucester before her vehicle left the roadway.

Her war went into a sideways spin and struck a tree.

The New Gloucester Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to extricate Dostie from her car.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say through their investigation that speed was clearly a factor in the crash.

