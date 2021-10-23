Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported after small plane crash in Vinalhaven

The plane carried a pilot, a Vinalhaven EMT and an emergency patient they were taking to the...
The plane carried a pilot, a Vinalhaven EMT and an emergency patient they were taking to the hospital.(Town of Vinalhaven)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - Multiple people were injured after a small Cessna plane crashed while attempting to take off in Vinalhaven.

The plane carried a pilot, a Vinalhaven EMT and an emergency patient they were taking to the hospital.

Vinalhaven first responders were first on scene along with several bystanders.

Officials say the pilot and EMT suffered only minor injuries while local firefighters were able to contain the plane’s fuel leak.

Penobscot Island Air was then able to transport the original emergency patient to Knox County Regional Airport, and then to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the plane crash is still on-going.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
Total coronavirus cases in Maine top 100,000
Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Cote Choneska
Man accused in Bangor murder pleads guilty to lesser charge, freed from jail
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans
The owners say they are devastated.
Eight dogs killed in kennel fire in Starks

Latest News

Lots of sun on Sunday; rain next week
585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Plane transporting emergency patient crashes on Vinalhaven airstrip
Owner of New England ski resorts adds another in Maine