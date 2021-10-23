Multiple injuries reported after small plane crash in Vinalhaven

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - Multiple people were injured after a small Cessna plane crashed while attempting to take off in Vinalhaven.

The plane carried a pilot, a Vinalhaven EMT and an emergency patient they were taking to the hospital.

Vinalhaven first responders were first on scene along with several bystanders.

Officials say the pilot and EMT suffered only minor injuries while local firefighters were able to contain the plane’s fuel leak.

Penobscot Island Air was then able to transport the original emergency patient to Knox County Regional Airport, and then to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the plane crash is still on-going.

