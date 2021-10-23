Mostly cloudy today, sunny tomorrow; rain next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will begin to clear tonight as a low pressure system moves out. Temperature will cool into the 30s across the state overnight and some frost could develop. High pressure will build on Sunday and bring mostly sunny conditions with seasonable temperatures. However, it will be a little breezy with west winds between 10-20 mph.

Widespread showers are possible on Monday as a low begins to move in from the Midwest. Heavier rain will move in on Tuesday as the low tracks northeast. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Another low pressure system will approach on Friday, and depending on the track, could bring another round of rain into the weekend.

Over the next seven days, the Bangor region could pick up around 2-3″ of rain. Heavier amounts are likely farther south with lesser amounts farther north.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 44-56°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows 32-42°. West wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 45-55°. West wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. NNW wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Rain, which could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain, which could be heavy at times. High in the upper 40s to mid 50s. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

