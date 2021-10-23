Advertisement

Mainers walk to raise awareness for breast cancer

The event raised more than $4,000.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Mainers marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by taking a walk Saturday in Pittsfield to raise money for the cause.

This was Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital’s 27th such walk, and their first in-person walk since 2019.

Participants set off with a staggered start. There was also a virtual option offered.

All together, the event raised more than $4,000, which goes entirely to the hospital’s efforts to provide free mammograms and new equipment.

Organizers say their goal is to provide this resource for as many women as possible, and they’ve already seen that their work pays off.

“The most powerful statement today was a walker telling us the funds raised from this program saved her mom’s life,” said Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital Director of Imaging Jen Castonguay. “That’s why we do what we do.”

“We help a lot of people in the community who don’t have the resource,” said Monica McCaw of CM Almy, the largest group fundraiser of the walk. “We support the early prevention as a good potential for an early treatment that can save lives.”

You can support the mission by purchasing this everlasting candle that McCaw designed.

$10 is donated to the Sebasticook Valley Hospital for each candle sold. You find those at lucidcandle.com.

