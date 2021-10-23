Advertisement

Maine Police honor Deputy Luke Gross with benefit softball tournament

All proceeds will go to the Gross family.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police officers from all across the state converged Saturday in Waterville for the seventh annual Blue Lives Matter softball tournament.

This year’s tournament was dedicated to Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross, who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Eight different departments duked it out on the diamond, including our featured matchup between Hancock and Androscoggin.

The game went down to the wire with a walk-off win for Hancock.

There were also auction items to be bid on throughout the day; all proceeds will support Deputy Gross’s family.

We caught up with officers from Hancock County after the win.

“Luke was a great friend of everybody that’s playing in this tournament,” said Hancock County Dispatcher Erik Fitch. “He was known statewide, and he had a way of bringing everybody together, and it shows today. They came from all parts of the state.”

“Luke was known statewide for what he did, and this was exactly what he would want to do, stuff like this,” said Hancock County Detective Jake Day.

You can still bid on the auction items for the next seven days at the event’s page on Facebook.

