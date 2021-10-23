Advertisement

EAAA, Bangor Police hosting pet food drive

The "Furry Friends Food Bank" is open from 9-12 Saturday.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You can lend a helping hand to seniors in need and their pets at the Furry Friends Food Bank this Saturday.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the Bangor Police Department to hold a pet food drive at Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor.

All donations go directly to the Furry Friends Food Bank, which provides pet food for older, low-income adults.

Furry Friends serves almost 400 pet owners and distributes roughly 13,000 pounds of pet food and litter every month.

You can drop off donations from 9 a.m. through noon.

