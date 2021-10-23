Advertisement

585 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
585 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows seven more COVID-19 related deaths and 585 new cases since Friday.

Two deaths each come from Penobscot and Oxford Counties, and one each from Cumberland, Kennebec and York Counties.

Penobscot County shows 64 new cases, 44 in Kennebec, 31 in Somerset, 18 in Waldo and 13 in Washington counties.

Meanwhile, 5,271 new coronavirus vaccines were administered.

Of those, 2,510 are booster shots.

At last check, there were 197 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

71 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

