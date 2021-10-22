Advertisement

Trunk or Treat event at Unity Raceway Saturday

Free event starts Saturday at 1.
Free event starts Saturday at 1.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Trick or treaters...

Start your engines!!!!

Trunk or treat makes a pit stop at Unity Raceway Saturday.

It might not look like the candy grabbing event of the weekend yet, but just wait.

They have more than 30 trunkers signed up for the free event.

A great chance for the community to come together - and to get some people thinking about coming back to the currently dormant track..

“How we got together is really weird,” explained organizer Holly Doyon. “He loves racing, I couldn’t stand racing, I think it’s boring. I’m all about kids. So when we got together, this was my first opportunity to do something for kids, kids are my passion they always will be. And so this is my chance to put that in perspective with racing and have a good time.”

“I just want it for a fun day, there’s lots of been lots of questions, lots of talk about the track, where the tracks at,” said Joey Doyon. “We had a lot of donation money for the bleacher boards, we’re putting new boards or just want to get people out to show them the progress you know so they can see where we’re at.”

There’s a hope to have more events at the track - like winter races this year..

The trunk or treat will be from 1-4.

There will also be a cake walk and some old restored coups taking laps around the track.

Even some live music starting up at 4:30..

Oh, and did we mention the whole thing on School Street in Unity... is free.

