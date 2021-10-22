Advertisement

Total coronavirus cases in Maine top 100,000

100,382 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A grim milestone for Maine...the total number of coronavirus cases now tops 100-THOUSAND.

574 new cases being recorded by the Maine CDC.

There are also two more deaths. One person from Hancock County and the other from Lincoln County.

4,725 new coronavirus vaccines were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 2,487 are booster shots.

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County shows 68 new cases, 55 in Kennebec, 38 in Somerset, 35 in Waldo and 25 in Washington counties.

At last check, there were 197 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

71 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

