Thomaston boy battling cancer will get surprised Saturday with his own motorcycle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nine-year-old Jesse Richey is full of life even though he’s battled leukemia for the past 18 months.

He and his family met the owners of RT Cycles in Thomaston over the summer at a local campground.

Jesse fell in love with the motorcycles they rode, so the guys thought, what if we made him his own?

“He just came up and asked for a ride and said he’d never been on a bike, so I took him around the campground, and then somehow me and Nick were looking on Facebook the same day, and I saw that mini chopper, and the next thing I know I was going to buy it,” said Joseph Dinapoli of RT Cycles.

Josh Tripp and Derek Riddick are two other owners of RT Cycles who have worked on this project.

For the past month, they have worked on and modified Jesse’s bike.

Even adding training wheels for safety.

On Saturday, Jesse won’t just get to see his new bike, he’ll take it for a spin.

“Pretty sure he’s going to be speechless,” said Robert Richey, Jesse’s Dad.

Police are actually going to close down part of the main road here in Thomaston Saturday afternoon so that Jesse can try out his new toy.

Coming down New County Road and finishing right at the garage where it was built.

“These are the days that bring smiles to our faces. There’s enough in our lives that bring the bad tears, so we welcome these good tears,” said Richey.

The ride is a complete surprise for Jesse.

We’re told he won’t be anywhere near a tv or social media to see this story.

His family got to see the almost completed bike today.

If you want to join in on the ride Saturday at noon, you can contact RT Cycles on their Facebook page.

