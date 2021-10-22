Sunny Breaks Developing This Afternoon, Isolated Showers Still Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front will push to our east this afternoon. The airmass will begin to dry out a bit and we’ll see some breaks of sunshine developing as the afternoon progresses. With the front still in the vicinity, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening but overall the bulk of the shower activity for today will be during the morning hours. We’ve got one more warm day on tap too with highs reaching the low to mid-60s for most spots this afternoon. A few spots south and west of Bangor will see highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Cooler air returns as the night progresses with lows dropping back to the upper 30s to mid-40s from north to south by daybreak Saturday.

Cooler, more seasonable air will be in place as we head into the weekend. Today’s cold front will be stalled out off to our east on Saturday. This should keep quite a bit of cloudiness across the region Saturday. An upper level disturbance pass through the region could trigger a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon but overall the bulk of the day should be dry. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s Saturday afternoon. High pressure building into the region will provide us with a brighter day Sunday under a partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures on Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. The forecast becomes more uncertain as we head into early next week. Low pressure is forecast to track from the Ohio Valley into Southern New England Monday and Tuesday giving us a chance to see more clouds and some showers both days. It will all be dependent on the exact track of that system so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible this afternoon. Warmer with highs between 59°-67°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers possible early otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 36°-46°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Cooler, more seasonable with highs between 48°-57°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible mainly over southern and coastal areas. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.