Penobscot County Treasurer formally charged for having child porn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Treasurer and former Bangor school committee member accused of having child pornography has been formally charged with the crime.

According to court documents, police got warrants for two phones owned by 39-year-old John Hiatt.

They say they found sexually explicit materials involving children under the age of 12, and children under the age of five involved in sexual acts with adults.

Hiatt was also previously indicted on charges of aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy and theft.

Court records say in May, Hiatt stole a woman’s cell phone, used it to change her Facebook log in, then posed as her online - among other crimes.

Hiatt resigned from the Bangor School Committee.

He still holds his position as county treasurer.

