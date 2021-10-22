New Brewer business promoting self care for its patients

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Are you feeling worn down, struggling to lose weight, or just looking to improve your quality of life?

Riverlight Restorative Health on South Main Street in Brewer is helping folks tackle those issues.

Joanna Liberatore is a board certified family and community nurse practitioner. She’s taking her 22 years of experience in the medical field and venturing out on her own.

She opened Riverlight Restorative Health a few weeks ago.

“I’m specializing in IV vitamin infusions, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss,” said Liberatore.

Medical weight loss is a holistic approach to helping folks lose weight through behavior modification.

She’s also administering IV vitamin infusions that are all ordered from an FDA approved pharmacy.

Liberatore says oral vitamins are absorbed anywhere between 10 and 50%. Vitamin infusions nutrients go directly into the bloodstream.

“Typically it takes one to three days before you start to notice any difference and these vitamins should last in your body for approximately 1-3 weeks,” she said.

Some patients choose ‘The Liberatore Special’ which helps with a number of issues including fatigue, inflammation, and chronic pain.

“As the day progressed I felt more hydrated. I slept really well that night when when I woke up the next morning, I noticed I had my pep back,” one patient told Liberatore.

The goal? To help her patients feel better and put less stress on doctors.

“Very few people that I know practice self care and I try to promote self care here because you can’t pour from an empty cup, and if you want to be the best you can be for your family and children, you need to take care of your health,” Liberatore said.

IV hydration therapy clinics are popular in the south, but they’re rare to find in Maine.

Liberatore makes sure her patients consult their doctors beforehand and they must fill out extensive paperwork - making it not your typical IV Bar.

“IV bars sometimes there are multiple seats lined up and people just get their vitamins. But I like to make sure my patients actually need them.”

“All the patients I have had so far are incredible, she said. “They’re fun and they just want to feel better. I’m so grateful to live in this community. I want to give back and help people feel their very best.”

Learn more about Riverlight Restorative Health here or call 659-8428.

