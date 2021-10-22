Advertisement

Maine diver Riley Clark beats cancer and returns to the pool

Clark is thankful for the medical team at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Conn. for their help on his journey.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine diver Riley Clark has endured a journey to return to the sport he loves.

Clark was diagnosed in August 2020, underwent chemotherapy from October to December 2020, had...
Clark was diagnosed in August 2020, underwent chemotherapy from October to December 2020, had his final surgery on January 11, and now has monthly checkups and X-rays every three months.(WABI)

Clark was back in the pool to compete in the 2021 America East Championships not long after he was bedridden for nine months battling testicular cancer.

He said competing was something that helped drive him to work hard in his recovery.

“I missed my friends, being in the pool, and the feeling of nailing a good dive, getting out of the water, and being able to do that again. I missed that because my life went from that to just lying in a bed for 24 hours straight,” said Clark, junior diver.

Clark added that he’s gained new perspective during his battle. He’s learned to never miss an opportunity after his diagnosis turned his life upside down. After making his way to chemotherapy in comfortable pajamas, he said judging people is not the answer.

“If anyone looked at me they’re like ‘he’s dressed weird. Whatever, not my problem.’ No one knew my story or what was going on. Now, I can see someone waling on the street dressed weird or looking weird. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what their story is, what they’ve been going through, or what they are going through,” said Clark.

Clark is thankful for the medical team at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Conn. for their help on his journey.

Clark was diagnosed in August 2020, underwent chemotherapy from October to December 2020, had his final surgery on January 11, and now has monthly checkups and X-rays every three months.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach formally charged with sexual assault

Latest News

The Black Bears start on the road against Virginia Tech on Tues. Nov. 9.
Black Bear men’s basketball ready to tip off new season with Ingo leading the way
The Black Bears tip off the season at the University of Nebraska on Tues. Nov. 9.
Maine women’s basketball ranked second in America East Preseason Poll
Holden’s Nolan Savage and Newport’s Jake Paradis team up for a 12 lb. 13 oz. catch
Mainers place in top 10 at two-day national bass fishing tournament
Pioneers defeated Boston University, 3-2, on Friday
Black Bears open home slate with Sacred Heart