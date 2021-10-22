Maine diver Riley Clark beats cancer and returns to the pool

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine diver Riley Clark has endured a journey to return to the sport he loves.

Clark was back in the pool to compete in the 2021 America East Championships not long after he was bedridden for nine months battling testicular cancer.

He said competing was something that helped drive him to work hard in his recovery.

“I missed my friends, being in the pool, and the feeling of nailing a good dive, getting out of the water, and being able to do that again. I missed that because my life went from that to just lying in a bed for 24 hours straight,” said Clark, junior diver.

Clark added that he’s gained new perspective during his battle. He’s learned to never miss an opportunity after his diagnosis turned his life upside down. After making his way to chemotherapy in comfortable pajamas, he said judging people is not the answer.

“If anyone looked at me they’re like ‘he’s dressed weird. Whatever, not my problem.’ No one knew my story or what was going on. Now, I can see someone waling on the street dressed weird or looking weird. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what their story is, what they’ve been going through, or what they are going through,” said Clark.

Clark is thankful for the medical team at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Conn. for their help on his journey.

Clark was diagnosed in August 2020, underwent chemotherapy from October to December 2020, had his final surgery on January 11, and now has monthly checkups and X-rays every three months.

