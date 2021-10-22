Maine CDC investigating salmonella outbreak from Deer Isle crabmeat

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak at a Deer Isle crabmeat distributor.

They are advising anyone who bought crabmeat from Hardie’s Crabmeat between June 15 and August 15 to throw it out.

So far, they are investigating five cases of Salmonella-based food poisoning. Two of those required hospitalization.

The investigation determined the crabmeat was most likely contaminated during preparation and packaging.

They add there is no evidence of any risk among crabmeat being sold now, and ownership has addressed the investigators’ concerns.

