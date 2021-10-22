Advertisement

Juveniles accused of setting deadly Blake Street fire now charged with murder

Sept. 11 fire on Blake Street in Lewiston.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Three juveniles are now charged with felony murder in connection with a deadly fire in Lewiston last month, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Police arrested two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old after determining the Sept. 11 fire was arson.

Seventy-year-old Felicien Betu jumped out of a window from the fourth floor of the building on Blake Street. He died from his injuries.

Nobody else was hurt, but dozens of residents were displaced.

