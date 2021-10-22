Freedom Community Historical Society continues work to restore Keen Hall with auction

FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) - Freedom is a town in Maine rich in history...

And there’s a great deal of work being done to preserve a big part of their past..

Members of the Freedom Community Historical Society are years into the Keen Hall Restoration Project.

Keen Hall is about 170 years old and is the last remain building connected to Freedom Academy.

That was one of the first secondary schools in the area.

They are launching a week long online auction tomorrow to further the fundraising efforts as they keep chipping away at the work this building needs.

All with a goal of bringing the community together.

“To restore the importance and presence of a cultural center, you know, holding up the values that, that the people who live here have and the skills and talents and gifts that they have,” said society President, Myrick Cross.

“The framework, all the floors have been totally restored, all of the underpinnings, have been restored in a grand and great shape,” explained member Wilson Hess. “Now we’re ready to move outside and folks are hopefully going to be able to see some of the things that are going on, not the stuff they’re down deep in the bowels of the building.”

The Historical Society has a lot going on.

You can learn more about their efforts and their auction - which includes things like a getaway to Bar Harbor and free legal advice, here.

