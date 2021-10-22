Eight dogs killed in kennel fire in Starks
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKS, Maine (WABI) - Eight dogs and some puppies were killed after fire destroyed a kennel in Starks.
It happened Wednesday night.
According to a post on their Facebook Page, the owner of Rustic Root says they lost 7 moms and their litters along with a hound dog.
The fire destroyed the kennel building, barn and shop along with everything near them.
A nearby house is ok, according to the post.
The owners say they are devastated.
