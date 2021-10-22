Eight dogs killed in kennel fire in Starks

STARKS, Maine (WABI) - Eight dogs and some puppies were killed after fire destroyed a kennel in Starks.

It happened Wednesday night.

According to a post on their Facebook Page, the owner of Rustic Root says they lost 7 moms and their litters along with a hound dog.

The fire destroyed the kennel building, barn and shop along with everything near them.

A nearby house is ok, according to the post.

The owners say they are devastated.

