Eight dogs killed in kennel fire in Starks

The owners say they are devastated.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKS, Maine (WABI) - Eight dogs and some puppies were killed after fire destroyed a kennel in Starks.

It happened Wednesday night.

According to a post on their Facebook Page, the owner of Rustic Root says they lost 7 moms and their litters along with a hound dog.

The fire destroyed the kennel building, barn and shop along with everything near them.

A nearby house is ok, according to the post.

The owners say they are devastated.

