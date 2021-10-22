Cloudy and cooler on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front associated with a low to our north will stall just off the coast tonight. A few isolated showers are possible early, then skies will just be mostly cloudy. Temperatures on Saturday will be cooler behind the front, with seasonable highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The low pressure will slowly move out of the region Saturday night and clouds will begin to clear.

High pressure will build on Sunday and bring mostly sunny conditions with seasonable temperatures. Showers are possible on Monday as a low begins to move in from the Midwest. There is potential for heavier rain on Tuesday as the low tracks northeast. Almost daily chances for rain will continue into the end of the week as another low pressure system moves in.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 38-51°. NNW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 45-58°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 45-55°. West wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with possible showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

