Carmel man sentenced to 22 years for sexual assault charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel man who sexually assaulted a young female relative will spend 22 years behind bars after being sentenced for the second time.

37-year-old Richard Watson pleaded guilty in August to gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, visual sexual aggression and perjury for lying in trial.

He was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years in prison for sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl.

The Maine Supreme Court overturned the conviction in May of last year.

”What makes this case so much worse than the 12 cases I just cited which you had a hand in and Mr. Almy had a hand in, how is this case so much worse? And you have to answer that because you have to grade this case and come up with the rationalization that this means more than 20,” said Watson’s Attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker.

“I felt that his statements in court today were somewhat disingenuous, I don’t think he really believed what he was saying,” said Penobscot Co. Asst. District Attorney, Chris Almy. “As the judge pointed out some of the comments he made in his written statements were questioning credibility, and even when he actually admitted he’d lied himself.”

Watson apologized in court to the victim and says he takes responsibility for his actions.

Once he gets out of prison, he will also face 20 years of supervised release.

