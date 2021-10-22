Advertisement

Carmel man sentenced to 22 years for sexual assault charges

37-year-old Richard Watson pleaded guilty in August to gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual...
37-year-old Richard Watson pleaded guilty in August to gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, visual sexual aggression and perjury for lying in trial.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel man who sexually assaulted a young female relative will spend 22 years behind bars after being sentenced for the second time.

37-year-old Richard Watson pleaded guilty in August to gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, visual sexual aggression and perjury for lying in trial.

He was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years in prison for sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl.

The Maine Supreme Court overturned the conviction in May of last year.

”What makes this case so much worse than the 12 cases I just cited which you had a hand in and Mr. Almy had a hand in, how is this case so much worse? And you have to answer that because you have to grade this case and come up with the rationalization that this means more than 20,” said Watson’s Attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker.

“I felt that his statements in court today were somewhat disingenuous, I don’t think he really believed what he was saying,” said Penobscot Co. Asst. District Attorney, Chris Almy. “As the judge pointed out some of the comments he made in his written statements were questioning credibility, and even when he actually admitted he’d lied himself.”

Watson apologized in court to the victim and says he takes responsibility for his actions.

Once he gets out of prison, he will also face 20 years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach formally charged with sexual assault

Latest News

John Hiatt
Penobscot County Treasurer formally charged for having child porn
On Saturday, Jesse won’t just get to see his new bike, he’ll take it for a spin.
Thomaston boy battling cancer will get surprised Saturday with his own motorcycle
Freedom Community Historical Society holding online auction.
Freedom Community Historical Society continues work to restore Keen Hall with auction
Free event starts Saturday at 1.
Trunk or Treat event at Unity Raceway Saturday