Carmel man sentenced to 22 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a young female relative

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel man who sexually assaulted a young female relative will spend 22 years behind bars after being sentenced for the second time.

37-year-old Richard Watson pleaded guilty in August to gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, visual sexual aggression and perjury for lying in trial.

He was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years in prison for sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl.

The Maine Supreme Court overturned the conviction in May of last year.

It was based Watson’s argument that his legal team didn’t effectively represent him.

The victim spoke Friday and told the judge her life will never be the same because of what Watson did.

Watson’s attorney argued he should be sentenced to less than 20 years, based on previous court cases.

”What makes this case so much worse than the 12 cases I just cited which you had a hand in and Mr. Almy had a hand in, how is this case so much worse? And you have to answer that because you have to grade this case and come up with the rationalization that this means more than 20,” said Watson’s attorney Jeffrey Toothaker.

“I felt that his statements in court today were somewhat disingenuous, I don’t think he really believed what he was saying. As the judge pointed out some of the comments he made in his written statements were questioning credibility, and even when he actually admitted he’d lied himself,” said Asst. District Attorney Christopher Almy.

Watson apologized in court to the victim and says he takes responsibility for his actions.

Once he gets out of prison, he will also face 20 years of supervised release.

