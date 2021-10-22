Advertisement

Broken heart syndrome on the rise in Americans, study says

More Americans are living with a broken heart.
More Americans are living with a broken heart.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - A study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found that broken heart syndrome is on the rise.

It also shows a clear connection on how the heart and the brain react together when stress or anxiety are present.

The official term, takotsubo syndrome, can mirror a heart attack, cause chest pains and shortness of breath.

The study says it happens after a severe emotional or physical event like a breakup or car accident.

The data says mostly women age 50 to 75 have seen the highest increase, accounting for 88.3% of the nearly 135,000 cases among the women in that age group.

One of the study’s authors says some have had cardiac intensive care for days or weeks, but that death is rare.

