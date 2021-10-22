Anah Shriners hosting “Trunk or Treat” in Bangor, Presque Isle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Anah Shriners is offering a fun way to celebrate Halloween this Sunday with the return of its “Trunk or Treat” celebration.

This year, they’re holding festivities at their Bangor and Presque Isle locations.

The Shriners weren’t able to host the event last year. The last time they ran it in 2019, more than 800 kids showed up for candy in their best costumes.

This year, 24 trunks have already signed up.

It’s been a long time coming, but organizers are happy to see the kids return for some Halloween treats.

“Seeing the look on the kids’ faces, all the kids in the different costumes, some go out pretty good,” said assistant chief aide Lee Klug. “Shriners are here to help the kids, and we just figured the SMART team, this would be a nice event to bring the kids in, to have a place to collect candy and have a good time.”

The event is rain or shine, outside in the parking lot. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. this Sunday.

