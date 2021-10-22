7th annual Blue Lives Matter Softball tournament will support family of Deputy Gross

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The seventh annual Blue Lives Matter Softball tournament in Central Maine will take place tomorrow in Waterville.

This year’s event is in memory of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross who died in the line of duty last month.

The tournament will feature teams from law enforcement agencies all over the state that will compete in honor of fallen officers.

A variety of items have been donated by local businesses for an auction associated with the event, including baseball bats and an ATV.

Event organizer and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brittany Johnson says all proceeds will support the family of Deputy Gross.

”For everyone to show up, and just seeing the support from agencies coming to play, but also I think for Luke Gross’ family to see the support that we are bringing for them I think is just awesome.”

The items in the auction are available to be bid on by the public from the event’s Facebook page through October 30th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.