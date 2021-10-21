Showers Ending By Early Evening. Warmer Friday With Morning Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Warm front continues to lift northeast across the region this evening. Scattered showers can be expected to continue until about 8-9 PM. After that point any chance of showers this evening will stay across the far north. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a few breaks here and there. Lows will be in the upper 40s & low 50s with a SSE wind around 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move into the west after midnight. More scattered showers will be possible along the front and once it clears, rain chances will end. Front should be cleared of the region by midday. Rest of the afternoon will stay dry and the clouds will start to break up. Highs will be heading for the 60s with some locations nearing 70°.

Another upper-level low will dive southwards out of Canada this weekend. This will result in temperatures cooling off both Saturday & Sunday. Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, there will be more sun, but highs will be cooler maxing out in the low to mid 50s.

Below seasonable highs continue into the first half of next week as the upper-level low stays put. Highs are only expected to max out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Morning lows will also be dropping into the 20s and low 30s.

TONIGHT: Showers ending. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. SSE wind around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers possible during the morning, drying out for the afternoon. Highs in the 60s with some spots close to 70°. WSW wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s. Very seasonable day.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs that will continue to be cooler in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s.

